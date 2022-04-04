WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The trucking industry has been hit with major challenges recently, but President Joe Biden says his team has made progress in fixing some of the issues.

Big rigs were parked on the White House lawn on Monday as President Biden talked up his “Trucking Action Plan.”

“We’re building a better economy around American manufacturing and American supply chains,” Biden said.

The president says his team has created tens of thousands of trucking jobs, putting more truckers on the road through apprenticeship programs.

“A pipeline of hardworking men and women, from all backgrounds, highly trained and highly motivated to get behind the wheel,” Biden said.

The administration also says it has grown the industry by cutting red tape for things like commercial drivers licenses.

“So far in 2022, we’re issuing CDLs at double the rate of last year,” Biden said.

American Trucking Associations CEO Chris Spear says that progress impacts everyone.

“We really are the heartbeat of the country. We’re the glue of the economy,” Spear said. “There isn’t anything in this country that doesn’t at some point move by truck.”

But there’s still a shortage of truckers and they’re facing challenges, especially with the high price of fuel.

“If that continues too long, it’s really going to hurt our industry’s ability to serve the economy,” Spear said.

Spear hopes to see more federal action on fuel prices. He also wants lawmakers to fix chokepoints in the supply chain and streamline shipping.

“It’s absolutely critical that our elected officials break down those barriers and find the things that they can work together on,” Spear said.