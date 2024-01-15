WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Iowa caucus voters will be the first in the nation to decide who they want to be the next Republican nominee for president.

While former President Donald Trump is expected to be the clear winner there is certainly a lot at stake in the race for second place.

The results in Iowa could determine if the Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis campaigns can generate enough momentum to take on Trump in future primary states.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley stopped in a Des Moines diner to make a list minute pitch.

“We tune out the noise of the politicians, and we raise the voices of Americans that say we want a better day,” she said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged his supporters to bundle up against the sub-zero temperatures and caucus for him.

“I think people are anticipating less turnout,” he said.

Even Donald Trump seems not to be taking his position as front runner for granted he too is urging his supporters to brave the cold.

“You can’t sit home. If you’re sick as a dog, you say ‘Darling, I gotta make it.’ Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it,” said Trump.

The latest polling has Trump leading 48%, with Haley and DeSantis battling for a distant second place.

Iowans will gather at more than 1600 local caucus sites across the state unless historic frigid weather conditions keep people at home.