WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – During a tribute service for Rosalynn Carter, daughter Amy Carter shared part of a heartwarming letter her father, former President Jimmy Carter, sent to the late first lady more than seven decades ago.

“My darling, every time I have ever been away from you, I have been thrilled when I returned, to discover just how wonderful you are,” she quoted, while addressing the attendees at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta.

Jimmy Carter sent the letter to Rosalynn when he was in the Navy 75 years ago.

“While I’m away, I try to convince myself that you really are not, could not be as sweet and beautiful as I remember. But when I see you, I fall in love with you all over again. Does that seem strange to you? It doesn’t to me. Goodbye darling, until tomorrow,” she continued.

U.S. presidents, first ladies, and numerous others gathered on Tuesday to pay tribute to the former first lady. Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

Jimmy Carter, who had been in hospice care since February, was in attendance, making a rare public appearance.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” the former president said in the statement after her death. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Jordan Connell and The Associated Press contributed to this report.