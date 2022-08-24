PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday night, as thousands of people were looking for election results 62 Supervisor of Election websites went down for approximately ten minutes.

Those sites often contain links to the separate election result websites. And while the main pages went down the election result websites stayed up the entire time.

The vendor, VR Systems, explained the situation Wednesday.

A VR Systems spokesman said employees began to notice latency issues right before 7 p.m. CST. VR said the stress on the websites was caused by the stress on the database. To combat the issue, VR shut down 62 of 67 websites across the state and increased the virtual server size.

A VR spokesperson added that the websites they manage are not the same as the ones used for voting results. The problem did not stop the public from seeing accurate and real-time election results.

VR Systems will conduct an in-depth analysis to avoid a reoccurrence of this issue in November.