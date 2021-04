Tonight: Biden to declare nation is ‘turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity’ in first address to Congress

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Hours before President Joe Biden delivers his first joint speech to Congress Wednesday, excerpts of his speech show that he will work to ‘prove democracy still works’ and ‘that our government still works—and can deliver for the people.’

President Biden is also set to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education, plead for police reform and lay out other foreign and domestic policy priorities.

The prime-time speech Wednesday has been timed to mark his 100th day in office later this week but the address will not resemble past presidential speeches to Congress, with attendance limited because of the pandemic.

“As I stand here tonight, we are just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration,” President Biden will say according to excerpts of his speech released by The White House. “100 days since I took the oath of office — lifted my hand off our family Bible — and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. Now — after just 100 days — I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

Biden will argue that the new families package — which together with an earlier infrastructure and jobs plan totals around $4 trillion, rivaling the annual federal budget — is a once-in-a-generation investment vital to America’s future.

The American Families Plan includes $1 trillion in spending on education and child care over 10 years and $800 billion in tax credits aimed at middle and low-income families, according to a White House fact sheet released Wednesday morning.

The address will also give Biden the opportunity to further promote his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan which would focus on four main hard infrastructure categories — transportation; public water, health and broadband systems; community care for seniors; and innovation research and development.

“Now, I know some of you at home wonder whether these jobs are for you. You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you,” Biden is expected to say. “The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America. And, it recognizes something I’ve always said…”

The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class. President Joe Biden

Republican lawmakers in Congress so far have balked at the price tag of both the “families” plan and infrastructure package, complicating the chances of passage in a divided Washington.

A group of Senate Republicans last week unveiled a public works proposal with a much smaller price tag and a narrower definition of infrastructure than Biden’s. The price of the Republican proposal came in at $568 billion over five years, compared to the $2.3 trillion that Biden has called for spending over eight years.

The spending plans “reinvest in the future of the American economy and American workers, and will help us out-compete China and other countries around the world,” the White House said ahead of the address.

To pay for the plans, Biden has proposed an overhaul of the tax system. The American Families Plan is funded by raising the top marginal tax rate to 39.6% for the wealthiest Americans. It nearly doubles the tax on investment income – known as capital gains – for Americans who earn more than $1 million. The proposed infrastructure plan is funded by corporate tax.

The 2017 GOP tax bill, which all the Republicans voted for, slashed the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. Biden’s proposals would undo the bill. Republicans have signaled zero interest in undoing the tax cuts they approved with former President Donald Trump. Biden has previously said he is willing to compromise on the infrastructure package but is not open to “doing nothing.”

Biden will also plead directly with lawmakers to pass legislation to curb police violence, senior administration officials said. Biden is expected to use his address to touch on the national reckoning over race in America, and to call on Congress to act on policing reform, gun control and modernizing the nation’s immigration system.

In addition to police reform, Biden will discuss foreign affairs, how his administration has handled the coronavirus pandemic and the status of vaccinations.

“We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works—and can deliver for the people,” Biden is expected to say. “In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver. We’re vaccinating the nation. We’re creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. We’re delivering real results people can see and feel in their own lives. Opening the doors of opportunity. Guaranteeing fairness and justice.”

One senior congressional aide said Biden is expected to “come out hard on China,” noting frequent calls to take a harder line against Beijing from both Republicans and Democrats.

Biden is also expected to discuss the start of a potentially booming recovery, one that could determine whether the economy can once again fire on all cylinders after a pandemic and a subsequent financial crisis with shock waves that linger a dozen years later.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is slated to deliver the Republican Party’s response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress Wednesday evening.

The South Carolina senator is expected to criticize Democrats for refusing to open schools earlier amid the pandemic and shift credit away from the Biden administration for the drop in COVID-19 cases and rising vaccination rates.

“Locking vulnerable kids out of the classroom is locking adults out of their future. Our public schools should have reopened months ago. Other countries’ did. Private and religious schools did. Science has shown for months that schools are safe,” according to excerpts of Scott’s speech released by his office.

Reporting by Reuters’ Nandita Bose, Jarrett Renshaw, Trevor Hunnicutt and AP’s Darlene Superville. The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.