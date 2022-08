WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — District 5 State Representative candidate Shane Abbott defeated his political opponent on Tuesday night.

Abbott was elected with 24,518 votes (68 percent) to Clint Pate’s 5,775 votes (16 percent) and Vance Coley’s 5,612 votes (16 percent).

This is a developing story and we will have more information later tonight.