PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The biggest conversation in Washington is about the budget and the debt ceiling.

The cap currently sits at $31.4 trillion.

Experts predict the United States will reach that number by the beginning of June.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy introduced a bill earlier this week that would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion.

Florida Representative Neal Dunn spoke to News 13 Friday.

He said Congress has to balance its spending with the country’s needs.

“We need to start becoming more frugal the way we spend,” Dunn said. “But the argument is always, where do you start restricting your spending? And most of us feel like this is not the time to restrict spending on the military.”

Dunn said residents can expect to see the proposed cuts next week.