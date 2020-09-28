President Trump holds White House news briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump held a news briefing at the White House Sunday.

The briefing comes one day after he nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

The president defended Barrett, who is Catholic, and promised to fight for her.

“I will stand with her, fight with her, and we will make sure these attacks stop because it is unprecedented,” said Trump. “They are basically fighting a major religion in our country.”

Trump also expressed great concern about “the democratic assault on election integrity.” He cited instances of alleged mail-in voting issues across the country to justify his concerns.

He also said his administration is looking into the violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We are looking at it very strongly,” said Trump. “We have a lot of good relationships in that area, we’ll see if we can stop it.”

When asked by reporters about the New York Times report regarding his 2016 and 2017 income taxes, Trump said it is “totally fake news.”

“Now, actually, I pay tax, but — and you’ll see that — as soon as my tax returns are… It’s under audit and they’ve been under audit for a long time,” Trump said.

“If you look at the filings I have — I think I have a 108 pages of filings for all those different companies that do very well — obviously, because the filings,” added Trump. “Nobody talks about that. You will learn much more if you look at those filings that I have to file every single year, but you will learn much more. Those filings are very complete, they are very big, very powerful, they are very accurate. Those are the filings that you will learn much more — when it is done. When you’re under audit, you just do not release them,” said Trump.

The president and the First Lady are scheduled to host a reception in honor of Gold Star families Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.