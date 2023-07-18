(The Hill) — Phoenix is slated to break its heat record as the city approaches its 19th consecutive day of hitting 110 degrees or hotter in the area.

Phoenix tied the record for the most consecutive days with a high temperature of 110 degrees or more on Monday at 18 days, which ties it with the record previously set in 1974, the Phoenix National Weather Service (NWS) said.

“As of 12:15 PM MST today, we hit our 18th consecutive day of high temperatures at or above 110F in Phoenix,” the weather service tweeted Monday. “This ties the previous record set back in 1974. We are very likely to break the record tomorrow.”

Phoenix also broke its record for the highest overnight low temperature ever on Monday with a low of 95 degrees, which surpassed the 2009 record of 93 degrees. It was the eighth consecutive day of overnight lows being above 90 degrees, which was another record for the area.

The NWS issued an extreme heat advisory for the region through Friday, noting that afternoon temperatures could reach up to 117 degrees. This comes as most of the Southwest has been under a heat wave for weeks, which is likely going to start spreading eastward this week.

The weather service said in its forecast Tuesday that the Four Corners states, Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley and South Florida will see record-breaking heat each day. The NWS also said the Desert Southwest and Texas will likely see triple-digit temperatures over the next few days, while the Gulf Coast and Mid-South should expect high temperatures in the upper 90s.

“Daily low temperatures will remain quite warm, breaking record warm daily minimums in some areas, allowing for minimal relief from the heat overnight,” the NWS said. “An expansive area of Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remains in the Southwest, Southern Plains, western and central Gulf Coast, and even parts of South Florida where well above normal sea surface temperatures and lighter than normal winds are contributing to stifling heat.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.