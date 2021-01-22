Panama City’s congressman rejects most of President Biden’s agenda

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new congress and a new president are shaking things up in Washington.

Congressman Neal Dunn, R-Panama City, is now working in the house on the Energy and Commerce Committee, and the committees on agriculture and Veteran’s Affairs. He said Friday that he plans to work with President Joe Biden when he can and oppose him when he thinks he’s wrong.

“One thing we can do is sort of turn our attention away from (Former President Donald) Trump,” Dunn said. “You know and start thinking about what the problems are that are actually affecting people on the street. You know they’re hurting.”

President Biden’s top priority is getting 100 million vaccinations to Americans in the first 100 days of his administration. The administration also said President Trump failed to come up with a plan that met the distribution challenge.

“Actually I think it was brilliant right up until it hit some of the states,” Dunn said. “Some of the states didn’t have a good distribution plan.”

President Biden is also trying to pass a massive Coronavirus response through Congress. The bill brings a $15 an hour minimum wage and $1400 stimulus checks. Dunn says it is the Green New Deal, a liberal wish list, come to life.

“Unrealistic,” Dunn said. “It’s just unrealistic.”

While he’s not opposed to raising the minimum wage a little, Dunn says fifteen dollars an hour is too high.

“I think we’ve run this experiment before we know what it is going to do,” Dunn said. “It’s going to depress employment.”

He’s also against a $1,400 stimulus check.

“The one we did this summer in the CARES act. It looked like people were paying down their bills. They paid off their loans and helped the banks, but it didn’t help the economy,” Dunn said.

He’s also against expanded unemployment benefits. Dunn said his opposition to that comes from business owners in Northwest Florida.

“Every employer said the same thing, ‘I don’t need more money. I need more employees. Get them off that, you know you’re paying them to stay home. Stop paying them to stay home and they’ll come back to work with me,'” Dunn recalled.

While he doesn’t agree with President Biden and Democrats on everything Dunn said he does want to work with them on healthcare reform.

“The only way I know to reduce the cost of anything is to have a competitive market,” Dunn said. “We have a market for everything else, for things that are much more complex. We can do this.”

He added that one big component of an improved health care market would be transparency and streamlining the system.

“There’s way too many middle men,” Dunn said. “Way too many.”