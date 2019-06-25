Maryland Democrats: GOP Gov. took $200K in illegal donations

FILE – In this May 9, 2019 file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during the Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young swearing-in ceremony at War Memorial Building in Baltimore. The Maryland Democratic Party’s director is asking the state board of elections to investigate possible campaign finance violations by the governor, accusing a large network of donors of exceeding the $6,000 legal donation limit. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Democratic Party is asking the state board of elections to investigate possible campaign finance violations by Gov. Larry Hogan. An attorney for Hogan’s campaign is calling it a “shoddy political hit job.”

Democrats say the Republican took donations from 100 benefactors that were over the legal limit.But Chris Ashby, Hogan’s attorney, says the complaint is “demonstrably false.”

The Democrats’ executive director Ben Smith said Hogan’s 2018 campaign raked in more than $200,000 in violation of the $6,000 limit per donor. The Washington Post reports Maryland Sen. Clarence Lam noticed the possible violations after Hogan vetoed a bill to strengthen transparency in the governor’s appointments office.

Lam told the Democratic Party, which then found the other possible violations.

But Ashby says in a statement that Democratic Party operatives should have taken more time to examine all publicly-available campaign finance reports. Ashby says: “We look forward to the swift dismissal of this sloppy complaint.”