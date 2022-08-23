JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night.

Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato’s 752 votes (44 percent) .

Donnie Branch was elected to the District 4 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Branch was elected with 1,003 votes (56 percent) to Eric Hill’s 778 votes (44 percent).

Chephus Granberry was elected to the District 1 Jackson County School Board District. Granberry was elected with 938 votes (59 percent) to Samantha Angerbrandt’s 344 votes (22 percent) and George Welch’s 308 votes (19 percent).

Michael Jackson was elected to the District 5 Jackson County School Board District. Jackson was elected with 1,224 votes (66 percent) to David Galloway’s 626 votes (34 percent).