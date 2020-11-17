Florida TaxWatch says voters approved $400 million in new taxes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year Florida voters went to the polls in record numbers and most of them agreed on one thing: They want higher taxes that will pay for certain services.

Voters approved $400 million in local tax increases and $250 million in bonds.

“With rare exceptions even during this great pandemic a lot of the voters and taxpayers voted for tax increases,” said Dominc Calabro, the president and CEO of Florida Taxwatch.

Florida Taxwatch says it is an independent and non-partisan government watchdog. They noted that in Walton County voters approved an expansion of the Tourist Development District, in Liberty County voters approved a fire services and facilities sales tax and in Holmes County voters approved sales tax to deal with debt at Doctors Memorial Hospital.

These votes suggest that residents trust their local government, Calabro said.

“Generally, when … they have confidence they are going to get value for their money they vote for it,” he added. “If they feel they have been misled or there’s a lack of performance then they will vote no.”

This election comes with lessons for local, state and national politicians, he added.

“If the voters think you have their best interest at heart like most Americans they will give you the benefit of the doubt.”

For the full election wrap up from TaxWatch visit here.

Here’s what Taxwatch wrote about just some of the measures that passed:

HOLMES COUNTY

Indigent Care Sales Tax – In the closest vote of all the tax referenda that passed, just over half of Holmes voters approved a half-cent (0.5 percent) sales tax to service the existing debt of Doctors Memorial Hospital. This small, rural, public hospital provides significant charity and equipping of public schools, land, safety enhancements, buses, equipment, technology, portable classroom reduction, and retirement of debt. Spending will be subject to oversight by a citizen’s committee. Revenues collected must be shared with eligible charter schools based on their proportionate share of the total school district enrollment. The third time was the charm, as the tax was defeated at the polls in 2010 and 2006. It was also removed from consideration by the school board in 2018. Estimated Annual Tax Revenue – $20.5 million. Passed with 55.5 percent of the vote.

LIBERTY COUNTY

Emergency Fire Rescue Services and Facilities Sales Tax – Voters re-enacted a half-cent (0.5%) sales tax for emergency fire rescue services for five years, to be in effect from January 2022 through January 2027. The current levy began on January 1, 2017 and expires on December 31, 2021. Estimated Annual Tax Revenue – $170,000. Passed with 63.5 percent of the vote.

School Capital Outlay Sales Tax – While the above fire service tax passed rather easily, a second proposed tax for schools was the only county-wide tax referendum that failed, but just barely. Re-enacting the half-cent (0.5%) school capital outlay surtax fell 17 votes short of passing. The tax would have financed educational facilities and purchase technology equipment, hardware and software. The current tax expires December 31, 2020 and the referendum would have extended it another 10 years. Revenue would have been shared with charter schools on proportionate share of enrollment. Estimated Annual Tax Revenue – $170,000. Failed with 49.7 percent of the vote.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

School Capital Outlay Sales Tax – Voters approved a new 10-year, half-cent (0.5%) sales surtax effective January 1, 2021, for the acquisition, renovation, construction and equipping of public schools, land, safety enhancements, buses, equipment, technology, portable classroom reduction, and retirement of debt. Spending will be subject to oversight by a citizen’s committee.



SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Infrastructure Sales Tax – Voters extended the existing half-cent (0.5 percent) sales tax, which was first passed in 2016 and is slated to sunset in 2021. The tax would continue for another five years beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The tax has generated approximately $9 million a year since it was implemented Jan. 1, 2017 and has funded things like new playgrounds, park improvements, road improvements and capital equipment for the sheriff ’s office and fire department. Opponents pushed the county in 2019 to implement impact fees before they would vote to approve any kind of half-cent sales tax increase or extension. The county approved educational impact fees in January and is in the process of drafting an infrastructure impact fee ordinance now. Estimated Annual Tax Revenue – $9 million. Passed with 69.9 percent of the vote

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia Children’s Trust – Voters provided the authority to levy a one-half mill ad valorem tax for ten years to provide additional early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health and wellbeing services, including after school and summer enrichment programs. The tax is contingent on the Legislature creating an independent special district titled the “Escambia Children’s Trust.” Estimated Annual Tax Revenue – $8-10 million. Passed with 61.0 percent of the vote.

WALTON COUNTY

Walton County Tourist Development District – Voters approved the expansion of the District, along with the levy of a tourist development tax within Walton County, north of the Choctawhatchee Bay. The tax would be at a rate of two percent of the total rental charged to every person who rents, leases, lets for consideration any living quarters or accommodations in any hotel, apartment hotel, motel, resort motel, apartment, apartment motel, rooming house, tourist or trailer camp, or condominium for a term of six months or less. There was already a 5 percent tourist development tax in South Walton which raises more than $25 million. The North Walton tax will be 2 percent and that area has fewer accommodations that will pay the tax. The two taxes will be separate, and the new tax can only be spent in North Walton. At least 40 percent must be spent on marketing North Walton and the rest could fund events, programs, and infrastructure. Estimated Annual Tax Revenue – NA. Passed with 56.0 percent of the vote.