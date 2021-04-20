WATCH: Bay County election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Rep. Maxine Waters urged people to “stay on the street” in the pursuit of justice for George Floyd, advocates for racial equity and an end to police violence heard a leading Black voice in the nation's long march toward civil rights.

But detractors, including the judge in the case against Derek Chauvin, criticized Waters’ push for a guilty verdict as incendiary, momentarily diverting attention away from the white police officer accused in the death of Floyd, who was Black, and onto the words of the congresswoman. Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murder and manslaughter.