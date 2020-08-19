Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Walton County 2020 primary election results are in

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Preliminary results are in for Walton County’s 2020 primary election.

According to the Walton County Supervisor of Elections, 21 precincts are reporting that 25.86% of voters showed up today and voted in the 2020 primary election.

Here are the preliminary results:

  • School Board, District 4 – Nonpartisan: Jeri Michie wins with 57.18 % of the vote (7,765 votes). Marsha S. Winegarner received 42.82% of the vote (5,815 votes).
  • Representative in Congress, District 1 – Republican: Matt Gaetz wins with 82.56% of the vote (8,656 votes). Greg Merk received 7.13% of the vote (748 votes), and John Mills received 10.31% of the vote (1,081 votes).
  • Property Appraiser – Universal: Gary Gregor wins with 52.34% of the vote (7,228 votes). Sandra Reddick Carter received 47.66% of the vote (6,583 votes).
  • County Commissioner, District 1 – Universal: William “Boots” McCormick wins with 40.22% of the vote (5,554 votes). Philip Cryar received 19.96% of the votes (2,756 votes), and Lisa Johnson received 39.83% of the vote (5,500 votes).
  • County Commissioner, District 3 – Universal: Mike Barker wins with 54.23% of the vote (7406 votes). Teddy Stewart received 45.77% of the vote (6,250 votes).
  • County Commissioner, District 5 – Republican: Tony Anderson wins with 53.56% of the vote (5,546 votes). Debbie Heard received 30.96% of the vote (3,206 votes), and Vanessa Goodson received 15.48% of the vote (1,603 votes).

August 18th

