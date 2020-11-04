Walton County 2020 election results are in

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the unofficial results for the 2020 Walton County races.

  • Representative in Congress, District 1: Matt Gaetz (Rep) won with 74.60%.
  • County Commissioner, District 5: Tony Anderson (Rep) won with 71%.
  • South Walton Mosquito Control, Seat 1: Jack Douglas Liles Jr won with 50.46%.
  • South Walton Mosquito Control, Seat 2: Donna Johns won with 60.77%.
  • Supreme Court Justice – Carlos G. Muñiz: Yes
  • District Court of Appeal – Joseph Lewis Jr: Yes
  • District Court of Appeal – Scott Makar: Yes
  • District Court of Appeal – Rachel Nordby: Yes
  • District Court of Appeal – Tim Osterhaus: Yes
  • District Court of Appeal – Clay Roberts: Yes
  • District Court of Appeal – Adam S. Tanenbaum: Yes

