Walton County 2020 election results are in

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the unofficial results for the 2020 Walton County races.
- Representative in Congress, District 1: Matt Gaetz (Rep) won with 74.60%.
- County Commissioner, District 5: Tony Anderson (Rep) won with 71%.
- South Walton Mosquito Control, Seat 1: Jack Douglas Liles Jr won with 50.46%.
- South Walton Mosquito Control, Seat 2: Donna Johns won with 60.77%.
- Supreme Court Justice – Carlos G. Muñiz: Yes
- District Court of Appeal – Joseph Lewis Jr: Yes
- District Court of Appeal – Scott Makar: Yes
- District Court of Appeal – Rachel Nordby: Yes
- District Court of Appeal – Tim Osterhaus: Yes
- District Court of Appeal – Clay Roberts: Yes
- District Court of Appeal – Adam S. Tanenbaum: Yes