Voter registration gets overshadowed by city election

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day but the focus in Apalachicola was on a run-off election.

Back on September 3, registered voters took to the polls to decide their next mayor and also two commissioners.

The race for seat two on the commission reached a decision, as Adriane Elliot was voted in.

The race for mayor and seat one though needed a run-off election as none of the candidates received 51% of votes.

Valentina Webb and Kevin Begos are facing off for mayor. Seat one’s race includes Despina George and Barry Hand.

That race started on September 21 and will continue until September 28.

Supervisor of Elections, Heather Riley says they saw about 60% of voter turnout on the original election day and the trend is continuing for the runoff.

“Turn out has been phenomenal. I think we’re already at 274 early voters in just our third day so I’m looking for a turnout just as good as the first election,” Riley said.

Even though the voter turnout is high, Riley says the need to get citizens registered to vote is even greater but the day was overshadowed by the election.

She says if anyone missed the national day to register, you can visit her office at any time to get the task complete. Riley also says there’s no excuse not to get registered.

“You can register online at our website. You can also go to the division of elections website and register to vote. Florida.gov. If you go to update your driver’s license, you can register to vote there. There are applications at the local libraries so there’s almost no reason whatsoever to not register to vote,” Riley said.

To register online, click here.

You can visit the SOE office to vote in the runoff each day until Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Election day is October 1. The polls will be open then from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the National Guard Armory.