Vote by Mail ballots available for request

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Registered voters in Callaway, Mexico Beach, and Panama City Beach can now request their vote by mail ballots for this year’s municipal elections.

Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen and his office announced the deadline to request the ballots is April 11.

The ballots will be mailed out to residents on April 13.

You can request your ballot here.

Election day will happen on April 21 for all three cities.

If you’re not registered to vote, the deadline to get that done is March 23.