US House backs 3 bills to support protests in Hong Kong

A demonstrator holds a U.S. flag during a rally at the Southorn Playground in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong have thrown basketballs at a photo of LeBron James and chanted their anger about comments the Los Angeles Lakers star made about free speech during a rally in support of NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, whose tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests touched off a firestorm of controversy in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed three bills aimed at showing U.S. support for Hong Kong protesters who have been fighting a human rights crackdown by China.

The votes Tuesday follow months of protests aimed at the Beijing government’s aggressive attempts to enforce control over the semi-autonomous territory.

One of the bills condemns China’s intrusions into Hong Kong’s affairs and supports the right of people to protest. Another requires regular evaluations of Beijing’s attempts to interfere in Hong Kong society. A third bill would ensure that U.S. weapons are not being used against protesters by police.

All three bills were approved on voice votes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bills important reminders of U.S. support for human rights in the face of significant commercial interests in China.