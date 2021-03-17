Upcoming Election Day in Bay Co. to operate differently

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – For the first time in more than two years, the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office announced Election Day on April 20 will look at a little different.

An executive order put into place after Hurricane Michael, and then extended during the pandemic, allowed for what they called “super voting sites,” which essentially let registered voters vote at any site.

Anderson said Wednesday that order expired at the end of December. He said he requested an extension to the order but received no response.

This means on Election Day in Bay County, which is April 20, voters must go to their assigned polling location.

Before the storm, Anderson said there were 44 polling locations. On April 20, there will be 18 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your specific polling location, go to BayVotes.Org.

Early voting for the election will take place Monday, April 12th through Friday, April 16th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Those sites are open to any registered voter eligible to vote in this upcoming election and can be found at BayVotes.org.