Two tax break amendments will be on the ballot this November

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Election day is less than a month away and registered voters in Florida will not only get the chance to vote on their chosen candidate, they also have a few decisions to make regarding amendments.

Amendments 5 and 6 both address property taxes.

Amendment 5: The Florida extend “Save our Homes” portability period amendment — extends a tax break to homeowners.

Currently, if your house has a Homestead exemption and you move, you have two years to carry that tax break along with you. Amendment 5 would extend the Florida deadline from two years to three.

Shelly Clark, the President of the Bay County League of Women Voters said a Homestead benefit is something that homeowners value very much.

“It is an exemption from their principal amount ownership of a home that they live in where the taxes are exempt, Clark said.

Clark said the Bay County League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization whose primary focus is on issues. She said Amendment 5 has the potential to cut funding from our education system.

“Anything that has to do with property tax exemptions, when it comes to homestead. Means that non-homestead taxpayers would make up that difference,” Clark said. “Here in the state of Florida, there’s a wide range of amounts that would impact local school districts.”

The other tax break amendment that will be on the ballot in November is Amendment 6.

This amendment would aid surviving spouses of disabled veterans. Currently, Florida combat-related disabled veterans, who are over 65 and were dishonorably discharged, get a discount on their property taxes.

If Amendment 6 passes, it would allow their spouse to carry that tax discount after they die.

“Anytime you talk about disabled veterans, whenever you talk about widows, those topics are naturally sympathetic,” Clark said. “So our inclination is to say what benefits them, should be something that we can do.”

But Clark’s position is the same: Vote no. She said it doesn’t belong in the state constitution.

“Our position is that this does not belong and that there are benefits to some that are not considered in the way that they offset money that would be spent, particularly on school districts,” Clark said. “And in Florida, that is a major issue, funding for school districts.”

Bay County Property Appraiser, Dan Sowell, opposes Clark and supports both amendments.

“I encourage a “Yes” vote on these amendments as they would be of great benefit to property owners in Bay County and throughout Florida,” Sowell said.

To see the exact language of each amendment, download a sample ballot here.