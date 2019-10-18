Trump taps Perry deputy to replace him at Energy Department

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at an energy summit in Salt Lake City. A business executive Perry recommended as an adviser to Ukraine’s government exaggerated his military credentials, according to veterans who examined his record. Robert Joseph Bensh claimed to have been a member of the U.S. military’s most elite units: Army Rangers, Special Forces and Delta Force. But a summary of his military career shows he spent less than five years in uniform, almost all of it with the Army National Guard. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he will nominate Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s deputy to lead the agency when Perry leaves later this year.

Dan Brouillette had been the expected successor of Perry, who says his departure announcement Thursday was long planned and not related to his role in administration actions on Ukraine that are now the focus of a House impeachment panel for Trump. Perry had served as secretary since spring 2017, making him one of the longest-surviving members of a Cabinet roiled by turnovers.

Brouillette, like Perry, has traveled the world supporting Trump’s goal of U.S. energy dominance and says he supports expansion of both U.S. fossil fuel production and other forms of energy.

Trump tweeted Friday that Brouillette’s experience is “unparalleled” and called him a “total professional.”

Brouillette previously worked as an executive at USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to service members, and Ford Motor Co.

He worked as an assistant energy secretary under George W. Bush and a Louisiana state energy regulator, among other work.