Tony Anderson keeps seat on Walton Board of County Commissioners

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most talked-about races in Walton County was the one for the District 5 seat on the Board of County Commissioners.

This time, incumbent and Republican candidate Tony Anderson keeps his set over Democratic candidate Carolynn Zonia.

Anderson said, moving forward, he wants to continue the work he started his previous term.

“Customary use is always a top priority here. Infrastructure, jobs, technology. Things we’ve been working on that are coming to fruition or starting to,” Anderson said. “We really have to catch up infrastructure-wise.”

“Actually, there’s not a lot of growth left in South Walton. Most of the growth is going to be in North Walton,” he added. “Everything north of the Bay. The next growth area is Freeport.”

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday night the unofficial results showed Anderson with a 74% lead to take the win.