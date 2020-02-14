Three win local races as qualifying ends

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of noon on Friday, five different cities in Bay County know who is vying to be city leaders, as the deadline to qualify for the races passed.

Panama City Beach, Mexico Beach, Callaway, Springfield, and Parker are all holding different races this April.

Candidates had to get in their paperwork to the Supervisor of Elections Office in before the clock hit 12:00 in order for their names to be on the ballot.

Callaway and Panama City Beach will also be naming a new mayor.

Over in Springfield, two of their commission seats will remain filled as the candidates are now running unopposed. Dennis Haddock is to represent Ward 1 and Phillip Dykes will remain as commissioner for Ward 2.

In Callaway, Frank Mancinelli will become Ward 4’s commissioner as he is also running unopposed.

You can see all the candidates and the spots they’re vying for here.