The Latest: Sanders plans rally in Klobuchar’s home state

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks with members of the media after a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic presidential primary contest (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

After taking aim at 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren’s home state, Bernie Sanders is doing the same to Amy Klobuchar’s.

The Vermont senator’s presidential campaign announced Wednesday that he will hold a rally Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, which votes the following day on “Super Tuesday.” But it’s also the home state of Klobuchar and comes after Sanders already announced rallies Friday night and Saturday in Warren’s home state of Massachusetts.

Fresh off victories in New Hampshire and Nevada, Sanders has emerged as the clear front-runner in the Democratic primary and may be looking to run up the score by venturing onto his rivals’ home turf.

In all, 14 states are voting Tuesday — and that includes Sanders’ home state of Vermont, where the senator will travel for an evening party to watch the results.

___

2:35 p.m.

Tom Steyer says South Carolina voters have a chance to change the narrative of the Democratic presidential race that he said is being portrayed as a choice between the extremes of Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg.

Steyer told several dozen people at a campaign meet-and-greet on Wednesday in Georgetown that the media had reported the race as between “the socialist who wants the government to take over big parts of the economy” and “the Republican mayor of New York City.” He says, “Neither of them is really a Democrat.”

Steyer in recent days has shifted his focus from primarily criticism of President Donald Trump to others in the race, including Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads the field in South Carolina.

This week, Steyer began airing a new television ad in the state, calling Biden a “good man” who has “admitted nothing will change if he’s elected” and saying “Bernie’s socialist plans won’t beat Trump.”

South Carolina’s primary is Saturday.

___

12:40 p.m.

Bernie Sanders is going after Joe Biden, warning that a “conventional campaign” like the former vice president’s won’t defeat Donald Trump.

Speaking at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, Sanders called out his opponent by name, knocking Biden for voting for “terrible trade policies like NAFTA” and the Iraq War. Sanders charged that “you’re not gonna bring working people into the political process when you voted for a terrible bankruptcy bill.”

Sanders and Biden are vying for an edge in South Carolina. While Biden remains in the lead in surveys of the state and said during Tuesday night’s debate he plans to win the primary, Sanders has been gaining ground after a series of wins across the three previous primary states.

In North Charleston on Wednesday, Sanders told the crowd that with their help, “we are going to win South Carolina.”

South Carolina’s primary is Saturday.

__

11 a.m.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is reminding black voters in South Carolina that civil rights leaders faced the same accusations of being socialists that Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, faces today.

Sharpton, who hosted a half-dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls Wednesday morning at a ministers’ breakfast sponsored by his National Action Network, made his observation before introducing Sanders.

Noting that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was also criticized as a socialist while fighting for voting rights and other critical issues to the black community, Sharpton urged attendees to research that history.

“If socialism’s on your mind,” Sharpton told the audience, “read about what they said” about King and others who faced those attacks while fighting inequality.

Sanders told the audience that he was proud to support Barack Obama twice for president, slamming Trump as a “pathological liar” and a “racist.”

___

