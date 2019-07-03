The Latest: Biden has raised $21.5 million since late April

In this June 27, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, in Miami. It’s been tough to run for the Democratic presidential nomination as a moderate if your name isn’t Joe Biden. But some candidates hope that’s changing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on second-quarter fundraising reports from 2020 presidential hopefuls (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Joe Biden has raised $21.5 million since launching his White House bid in late April.

That puts the former vice president in the top tier of Democratic fundraisers, although he lags behind Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced earlier in the week that he had posted an eye-popping $24.8 million second-quarter haul — a stunning sum for any candidate, let alone one who is so new to the national political stage.

Biden’s fundraising numbers underscore that he is a fragile front-runner. He sits atop most early polls and will have the money he needs to compete aggressively throughout the primary. But his standing as the party’s elder statesman hasn’t scared off his rivals, and it’s clear voters are still open to other options.

__

12:15 p.m.

Joe Biden is reporting that he raised $21.5 million for his presidential campaign in the second quarter. That has the former vice president trailing Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj), who was virtually unknown a few months ago.

Biden’s campaign announced his second quarter fundraising total on Wednesday.

Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana mayor, reported taking in $24.8 million for the quarter, $3 million more than Biden.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he raised $18 million.

Reports to the Federal Election Commission are due July 15.

The numbers will be an indicator of the health of the candidates’ campaigns.

Most White House contenders haven’t revealed their fundraising numbers.

___

11:10 a.m.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says he raised $2.8 million for his presidential campaign during the second fundraising quarter of the year.

It’s a much smaller sum than other totals announced this week by leading candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) was virtually unknown when he entered the race several months ago but has reported raising $24.8 million in the quarter. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he raised $18 million.

Most White House contenders haven’t revealed their fundraising numbers. They don’t have to report them to the Federal Election Commission until July 15.

The numbers will be an indicator of the health of the candidates’ campaigns.

Bennet got a late start and didn’t launch his bid until May.

___

10:35 a.m.

The battle for campaign cash is escalating.

President Donald Trump posted a massive second quarter haul on Tuesday, while a fresh-faced Indiana mayor outraised Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the most prominent names in Democratic politics.

Trump’s $105 million take reflects the incredible resources at his disposal as he prepares to fight for reelection. And South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s $6 million advantage over Sanders shows the intense competition the Vermont senator is facing in a crowded primary.

Together, the early numbers emerging from top campaigns preview the challenges that lie ahead, particularly for Democrats.

While Trump amasses a fortune, Democrats worry their long, potentially divisive primary will give the president an advantage going into the general election.