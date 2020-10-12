The 2020 ballot amendments that could change voting rules

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The ballot this November is going to packed and it’s important, as a voter, to understand what you are voting for.

Three of the six amendments on the ballot this year affect the voting process.

First up, Amendment 1: Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections.

This amendment calls, simply, for the change in language on the Florida constitution from every citizen will vote in elections to only citizens will vote in elections.

Proponents of the amendment say this change addresses a loophole of which some policy-makers are taking advantage.

“Amazingly, the home states of Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, they are all working to give legal voting rights to illegal residents,” said John Loudon with citizen Voters of Florida, which is sponsoring the amendment. “It says that every citizen in a elector, but it doesn’t say that non-citizens are not electors.”

But opponents say that this change in language is unnecessary.

“We already are required to be a U.S. citizen to vote so there is no need to have a one-word change essentially requiring to do the same thing,” said Patricia Brigham, League of Women Voters of Florida president.

Next is Amendment 3: All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor and Cabinet.

This amendment calls to open primary elections to all registered voters regardless of registered party affiliation. Then the top two candidates from each race will move onto the general.

Proponents of the amendment say that it offers all tax-paying citizens their right to vote.

“You pay taxes to vote, you pay for these elections about $300 million a year in tax-payer funded elections,” said Steve Vancore, All Voters vote campaign general consultant. “And the reality of it is, most voters re excluded, legally prohibited, from voting for the person who will represent them in Tallahassee.”

Opponents say that having open primaries could stifle the already suppressed minority voter representation.

“And you could also see a situation where you would have two members of the same party at the top of the ticket,” Brigham said. “So that doesn’t bring anyone closer together either.”

The final amendment that affects voting procedures in Florida is Amendment 4: Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments.

This amendment requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by not just one election, But two.

The sponsor of Amendment 4, Keep our Consitution Clean Political Committee, says that the amendment is supposed to ensure that voters are given the opportunity to fully understand all impacts of proposed changes to the state constitution by thinking twice.

Opponents say that this amendment could make voter voices even harder to be heard than they already are.

“We all know that it’s already onerous to get a citizen initiative onto the ballot,” Brigham said. “You have to collect hundreds of thousands of petition signatures, it takes millions of dollars and a supreme court review. What is the point of this?”

“Why make it harder for the citizens to have a say in our state when it comes to constitutional amendments?” she added.

If you agree with any of these amendments, all you have to do is choose yes on your ballot this Nov. 3. If you disagree, choose no.