Stand with Trump event brings excitement to the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Republican GOP held a celebration event called “Stand with Trump” and droves of Trump supporters showed up.

The event brought together both young and older Trump supporters including a family of seven that said they are in support of our 45th president.

“We’re here today because we want to do everything we can to support President Trump and his fight to get every legal vote counted, said Tyson, Trump supporter, and father of six. “We’re really proud of everything he’s done for the last four years for our country.”

The event included live music, a food truck, and a lot of hopeful Trump supporters that came together to dance and cheer on their president.

Debbie Wood, Bay County Republican Chairman said there are still a lot of positive things to look forward to.

“We have so many local people, like Sherri, and everywhere around that that we’re doing what we can do to make sure that we move forward,” Wood said. “And what do you say, we have a great county, we have a great community, and we’ll make it through this.”

A few anti-Trump protesters made a quick appearance when they drove up and started blasting distracting music in an effort to disturb the event.

Wood told rally-goers that even though the interruption was unexpected, our country was founded on their right to have freedom of speech.

“Please do not respond unkind, that’s not what we do,” Wood said. “We are good-hearted people, so that’s okay. Good bless, President Trump, God bless America, and God bless Bay County.”

One young supporter couldn’t vote yet but showed up to Sunday’s event in his finest suit.

“Well, I decided that I might just get dressed up for a Trump-supporting event,” said Roland, young Trump supporter.

“They do their kind of mock House of Representatives, Senate at home, and how to pass bills and learning all about it,” said Tyson. “So it’s a great opportunity for them to learn how all of this stuff works.”

“It’s important to get him up there another four years as they say,” said Hugh, age 12.

Roland said he might consider a future in politics and maybe even run for president one day.