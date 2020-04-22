Sheldon elected PCB Mayor

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Mark Sheldon is the new Mayor of Panama City Beach.

Sheldon beat Josie Strange by 478 votes in the mayoral election.

“I’m excited that the folks of Panama City Beach wrapped their arm around our platform and our vision for the future,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon’s friends surprised him with a parade to congratulate him on the win.

“Watching friends and family drive by really wrapped it up for me it’s a humbling experience,” Sheldon said.

Strange congratulated her opponent on the win.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Sheldon for running a very clean campaign and not attacking me on social media.” “That just shows what kind of mayor he’s going to be,” Strange said.

Phil Chester was reelected to the city council in the Ward 2 position. Chester won by just 32 votes.

“The virus has got us all kind of down and out but together we are going to get it back going again,” Chester said.

Michael Jarman beat opponent Cherie Crim with 55 percent of the vote for the council’s Ward 4 seat.

“I just would like to thank everyone who supported me and letting everyone know whether they supported me or not that I plan to be a councilman for them and I will always be open for them to communicate with me,” Jarman said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Candidates use electronic signatures for ballot petitions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates use electronic signatures for ballot petitions"

Henderson re-elected Mayor; new faces come to Callaway & Mexico Beach commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Henderson re-elected Mayor; new faces come to Callaway & Mexico Beach commission"

Florida National Guard tests nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida National Guard tests nursing home"

Panama City Beach Election Results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach Election Results"

BCSO new facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO new facility"

Jackson County updates public on closures, census, and broadband survery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County updates public on closures, census, and broadband survery"
More Local News