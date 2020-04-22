Sheldon elected PCB Mayor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Mark Sheldon is the new Mayor of Panama City Beach.

Sheldon beat Josie Strange by 478 votes in the mayoral election.

“I’m excited that the folks of Panama City Beach wrapped their arm around our platform and our vision for the future,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon’s friends surprised him with a parade to congratulate him on the win.

“Watching friends and family drive by really wrapped it up for me it’s a humbling experience,” Sheldon said.

Strange congratulated her opponent on the win.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Sheldon for running a very clean campaign and not attacking me on social media.” “That just shows what kind of mayor he’s going to be,” Strange said.

Phil Chester was reelected to the city council in the Ward 2 position. Chester won by just 32 votes.

“The virus has got us all kind of down and out but together we are going to get it back going again,” Chester said.

Michael Jarman beat opponent Cherie Crim with 55 percent of the vote for the council’s Ward 4 seat.

“I just would like to thank everyone who supported me and letting everyone know whether they supported me or not that I plan to be a councilman for them and I will always be open for them to communicate with me,” Jarman said.