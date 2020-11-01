Seven additional voting sites to open Monday in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a week of Super Voting, unofficial voter turnout surpassed 60 percent as of Sunday and seven more polling locations will open ahead of Election Day.

The seven additional polling sites will open on Monday, and all fourteen sites will remain open through 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, said on Friday that Bay and Gulf counties are the only two in the entire state able to participate in Super Voting on Monday due to continued emergency orders under the governor.

He said he hopes the enthusiasm for voting continues through November 3rd, and that any questions related to voting be directed to his office rather than through sources that may be inaccurate.

“I would encourage you to stay off from Twitter, stay off of Google, stay off of social media sites as far as getting any election information regarding Bay County,” Andersen said. “Bay County has all the correct information, that would be my website BayVotes.org, that’s where you need to go to get any information.”

As of Sunday evening, about 77 thousand Bay County residents had cast their ballots for the general election.