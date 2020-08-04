Saturday is the last day to request mail-in ballots for the primary election

BAY COUNTY Fla (WMBB) — The last day to request mail-in ballots for the primary election is Saturday August 8.

Anyone who plans to vote by mail can submit a request for a ballot until midnight Saturday – after that, if you want to vote you must do it in person.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says if you do plan to “vote by mail” be sure to send off your ballot with plenty of time before election day in two weeks, Or just drop it off.

“Well if you are voting by mail if you have your ballot I’m telling you right now put it in the mail or you can drop it off at any one of our sites that are open,” said Andersen. “Inside we have a dropbox that you can say I’m here to drop off my vote by mail ballot. They will let you in, you can drop it off and it will come back to our office every evening from those sites.”

You have until 7 p.m. on election night to drop that ballot off.

If you want to vote at the polls – seven polling sites open early on Saturday.

The locations include:

Lyndell Conference Center: 423 Lyndell LN Panama City Beach, Fla 32405

Frank Nelson Building: 4201 W 22nd St. Panama City, Fla 32405

Robert’s Hall: 831 Florida Ave. Lynn Haven, Fla 32444

Palo Alto Church of Christ: 3119 N. Hwy 231 Panama City, Fla 32405

Parkway Presbyterian Church: 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy Panama City, Fla 32404

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office: 830 W. 11th St. Panama City, Fla 32401

Glenwood Community Center: 722 E. Ninth Ct. Panama City, Fla 32401

On Monday August 17 the day before the primary six more voting locations will open located at:

LaQuinta Inn: 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd. Panama City Beach, Fla 32413

Woodstock Church of Panama City Beach: 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy Panama City Beach, Fla 32413

Sand Hills Fire Station: 13010 Highway 77 Southport, Fla 32409

Youngstown Fire Station: 11771 Highway 231 Youngstown, Fla 32466

Fountain Fire Station: 17822 Center Dr. Fountain, Fla 32438

1st Baptist Church of Mexico Beach: 823 N 15th St. Mexico Beach, Fla 32456

Andersen encourages residents to take advantage of early voting to avoid large lines on election day.