Public helps test voting equipment ahead of General Election

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of the public fed hundreds of ballots through Super Voting Site equipment Wednesday morning in an effort to ensure votes are counted and scanned correctly during the 2020 General Election.

The Bay County Canvassing Board held the public testing, which Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen described as a key way to build trust during the election cycle.

“You could just test a couple precincts and meet the requirement, but we test every single piece publicly,” Andersen said. “We think transparency is vital in any election and the testing that we’re doing today is critical to move forward in an election. You have to have the trust right up front and keep the trust all the way through the election.”

Those who participated were paid for their involvement and first learned about the process before conducting the hands-on testing.

Participants could be seen entering ballots into the machines in random order and orientation, as well as testing machines from each of the county’s Super Voting Sites.

Bay County’s first sites will open October 24 at 7 a.m. C.T. and the General Election will be held November 3.

Andersen stressed anyone voting by mail should place their ballots in a drop-box as soon as possible and make sure they include their signature.

For more information on the General Election and future Canvassing Board Meetings, visit BayVotes.org.