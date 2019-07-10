Poll: Military vets back Trump but many wary of his judgment

FILE – In this June 6, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump stands with World War II veterans during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. A majority of military veterans approve of President Donald Trump’s performance as commander-in-chief, reflecting continued support from a group that has strongly backed him throughout his presidency. Still, many veterans believe he doesn’t listen enough to military leaders and distrust his decisions on the use of force. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A poll says a majority of veterans approve of President Donald Trump’s performance as commander in chief — a finding that reflects continued support from a group that’s strongly backed him throughout his presidency.

Still, many veterans believe Trump doesn’t listen enough to military leaders and they distrust his decisions on the use of force.

The Pew Research Center poll measures the political opinions of former service members.

It shows high levels of support from veterans on a range of Trump’s policies, from border security to his dealings with North Korea, NATO and Russia, even as opinion tilts negative among Americans overall.

Meanwhile, majorities of veterans see the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq as not worth fighting and they view U.S. military engagement in Syria as more negative than positive.