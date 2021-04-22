Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave reacts to loss against Andrew Kelly

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — After Tuesday night’s election, the City of Parker’s incumbent mayor, Rich Musgrave, is reacting to the loss against former fire chief, Andrew Kelly.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Musgrave said he was disappointed to learn the results, but wishes the newly elected officials the best moving forward.

He said he ran a hard campaign; it’s the first time he ran with opposition since becoming Mayor.

Musgrave also said he was surprised by the margin of the loss, nearly 20 percent of the vote. However, he said he understands if the residents are looking to address new issues in the City of Parker.

“The amount of the victory, 60 to 40 percent is pretty dramatic so I can only presume that the voters just felt like they needed their administration to focus on different issues or do something different,” he said. “I wish the best to the newly elected officials and hope that they can continue to move our city forward.”

Musgrave said he’s looking forward to taking some time off to relax after serving eight years as mayor for the city, and he hopes for the best for Mayor-Elect Andrew Kelly in the years to come.