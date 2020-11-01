Panama City woman votes for the first time at “Souls to the Polls” since having her rights restored.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman was finally able to exercise her American right at a “Souls to the Polls” event, thanks to an amendment that passed in 2018.

“Souls to the Polls” held its final 2020 local rally at Glenwood Community Center Sunday, and one woman said, for her, it was historical.

Selina Blackman, of Panama City, said today she felt like she was finally able to make a difference.

“I’m a convicted felon, over and over again, but my rights were restored,” Blackman said. “We are able to make a change.”

After failing to register correctly in 2008, Blackman said her vote was not counted. After that, she became a convicted felon and wasn’t sure if she’d ever get that right back.

“This is my first time for my vote to count, ever,” Blackman said. “It feels wonderful.”

Blackman said she feels like she’s a part of a bigger picture now.

“To be able to be involved in what’s going to happen in our life in, our future. For our children, for our economy, it’s very important,” Blackman said.

Besides Blackman, a lot of voters came to the “Souls to the Polls” event Sunday. They served food, played music, and encouraged everyone to vote for their favorite candidate.