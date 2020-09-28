One week left to register to vote in the general election

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Yesterday was the first day to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming general election, and already 27 hundred Bay County Residents have sent in their requests.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen wants to remind voters as the election nears closer so do many important deadlines.

“If you’ve gotta vote by mail and you have your mind made up, we encourage you to get it voted, get it marked and get it right back to us as soon as possible,” said Andersen.

Andersen said voters can send in their mail in ballots now until November 3 – but the sooner the better.

“The ballot must be in our office by election night at 7 p.m. so that means on election day, that mail we received on that day will be the last day we can receive a vote by mail ballot,” said Andersen.

Super voting sites will open up October 24 and in person voting will begin. These sites will be at the same locations as the Primary Election. However, Anderson said he’s expecting a large crowd coming out to vote based on the energy around the county.

“Last presidential year we had almost 700 people go through our office in that single day and with the energy that’s out there right now it’s kinda looking like we may be headed in that direction again,” said Andersen

Anderson said before heading to the polls, all eligible voters must register through his office.

You can register to vote either online or in person at the supervisor of elections office. The final day to register is on October 5. That day the Supervisor of Elections Office will be holding midnight happiness to those who waited until the last minute or need to make updates.