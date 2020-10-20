Officials report high voter-turnout on the first day of early voting in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Early voting kicked off Monday in Jackson County and officials said residents waited in line all day to cast their ballots for the 2020 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Sylvia Stephens, said voters lined up outside before the polls opened at 8:00 a.m.

Stephens said the three early voting polling stations that are open include the Supervisor of Elections office in Marianna, Graceville City Hall, and Sneads City Hall.

Stephens said she’s excited to see that all three polling stations have had a busy first day of early voting and not just Marianna.

“I’ve been in office, I was elected 32 years ago so I’ve been here all that time and yes this is the first time we have ever had a first day of early voting that was so many people and it’s fantastic,” Stephens said. “Just makes you tickled to death.”

Stephens said to vote during early voting and election day, you have to have a picture and signature ID such as a current Florida ID card, a concealed carry permit, a student ID, a veterans ID card or a credit card.

Early voting polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day including two Saturdays and one Sunday at 9 a.m.