Municipal Super Tuesday moving forward while following CDC guidelines

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Municipal Super Tuesday is still happening in Bay County on April 21 with in-person voting. The Supervisor of Elections office says all polling locations will be set up following CDC guidelines and they advise all voters to practice social distancing while voting.

The city of Callaway will be voting at the Callaway Arts & Conference Center, located at 500 Callaway Parkway.

Mexico Beach’s polling center will be the First Baptist Church of Mexico Beach, 823 N. 15th Street.

Panama City Beach voters will have the option of two polling locations. Residents can vote at either the Panama City Beach Senior Center, 423 Lyndell Lane or at Frank Brown Park, 16200 PCB Parkway.

All polling locations are open from 7 A.M. until 7 P.M.

Any vote by mail ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 P.M. Election Night.