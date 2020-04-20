Municipal Super Tuesday moving forward while following CDC guidelines

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Municipal Super Tuesday is still happening in Bay County on April 21 with in-person voting. The Supervisor of Elections office says all polling locations will be set up following CDC guidelines and they advise all voters to practice social distancing while voting.

The city of Callaway will be voting at the Callaway Arts & Conference Center, located at 500 Callaway Parkway.

Mexico Beach’s polling center will be the First Baptist Church of Mexico Beach, 823 N. 15th Street.

Panama City Beach voters will have the option of two polling locations. Residents can vote at either the Panama City Beach Senior Center, 423 Lyndell Lane or at Frank Brown Park, 16200 PCB Parkway.

All polling locations are open from 7 A.M. until 7 P.M.

Any vote by mail ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 P.M. Election Night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Newsfeed Now for April 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 20, 2020"

Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class"

The Home Dabbler talks raising spring chickens

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Home Dabbler talks raising spring chickens"

The Home Dabbler talks spring chicken supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Home Dabbler talks spring chicken supplies"

The Home Dabbler talks spring chickens & eggs

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Home Dabbler talks spring chickens & eggs"
More Local News