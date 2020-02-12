Municipal Super Tuesday candidate qualifying underway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Candidates wanting to run for office in Callaway, Mexico Beach, Panama City Beach and Springfield have this week to qualify to run in the April election.

“This week is the timeline where all the municipalities come together and those that have elections, they come in and candidates come in to run for that municipality,” Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections, said.

Municipal Super Tuesday is April 21. Qualifying began February 10 and will end at noon February 14.

Andersen’s website gives information on each candidate that has filed, qualified or withdrawn from the race. Voters can also find out how and where to vote, as well as checking their registration status. You can also register to vote, and Andersen says with three elections coming up this year, now is the time to sign up.

With the presidential preference primary, the municipal super Tuesday and presidential election all in 2020, Andersen says you need to be registered to vote and have all of your information up to date.

Voters can register over the phone, online, or in person with a form at the election office or city halls.

“Don’t wait until the last day to get where you need to be. If you’re here and you’re in Bay County and you want to vote, get signed up now,” Andersen said.

Voter registration deadlines:

Presidential preference: February 18

Municipal Super Tuesday: March 23

General election: October 5

Bay Elections’ website is updated within the hour of a candidate completing paperwork. To view a list of current candidates, click here.

For questions on voter registration or the elections, call 850-784-6100.