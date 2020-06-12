Multiple candidates elected as qualifying ends

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local elected officials could rest easy as they were automatically re-elected when no one qualified to run against them.

Qualifying for the November elections in Bay County ended at noon on Friday.

Sheriff Tommy Ford, Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul, Property Appraiser Dan Sowell, Tax Collector Chuck Perdue, and Supervisor of Elections Mark Anderson were all re-elected.

Bay County Commissioners Philip “Griff” Griffitts, and Tommy Hamm, Bay County Judge Joe Grammar, and Beach Mosquito Control members Larry Couch and Joyce Dean were all re-elected as well.

One race that has already started up in earnest is for Bay District Superintendent. Current Superintendent Bill Husfelt will be facing Judy Vandergrift in an open primary in August. Both Husfelt and Vandergrift are registered as Republicans. However, no Democrat qualified to run in the race so Republican, Democrat and Independent voters can all vote in the primary.

Judge Timothy Campbell will face Hoot Crawford. Incumbent Jerry Register will face Mark “Big Chief” Strickland for the District 1 Bay School Board seat. Frances Gordon and Brenda Ruthven are vying for the District 2 School Board Seat. Winston Chester and Tom Hedges are running for the District 4 School Board Seat.

Brandon Caldwell and John P. Smith are running for Seat 3 on the Beach Mosquito Control District.