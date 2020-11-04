Mock Election hopes to encourage future young voters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — American citizens can’t vote until the age of 18, but that didn’t stop the students at Palm Bay Prep Academy from casting their 2020 vote on election day.

“They take pride in knowing they are able to cast their vote,” said Leah Schatz, Palm Bay Prep Academy counselor.

On Tuesday, the school set up their lunchroom to mimic a traditional voting precinct with “vote here” signs posted on the doors.

Both Biden and Trump were represented at the election by two students who shook hands, waved at supporters, and even did a celebration dance after the polls had closed.

Leah Schatz said she and Lindsey Cross, 7-12th grade Dean organized the event together.

“We went around to all the classes and talked about the elections, we talked about researching your candidate and how important this election was,” Schatz said. “All of them went home last night and they researched their candidate.”

Schatz said she wanted students to have an authentic voting experience, one that would mick what it’s actually like.

“The Supervisor of Elections Office was kind enough to give us “I Voted” stickers,” Schatz said. “We made the precinct as close to a real precinct as possible.”

After voting in a private booth, students placed their ballot inside a ballot box and hoped for the best. Schatz said that the activity was optional, yet encouraged.

“We have a couple of kids that it’s their first time in the United States this year, so they get to learn what the voting process is,” Schatz said.

Schatz said it seemed like a good idea to include SGA members in the process as well.

“Some of the SGA members are working the polls, they will be giving out the ballots,” Schatz said. “They also have one manning the ballot box, sanitizing the markers.”

Even though most students are too young to cast a real 2020 vote, a few of them made the cut-off.

“Some of them are 18 and they are very excited, they are ready to rock that vote and cast their votes,” Schatz said.

So who won? Out of 135 of the students who voted, Joe Biden won with 51 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump received 47 percent, and 2 percent wrote in someone else.