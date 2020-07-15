Meet Republican state committeewoman candidate: Melissa Seeuws

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Melissa Seeuws is running for Republican state committeewoman against Mitzi Prater and Veronica Kemeny.

Who is Melissa Seeuws? Seeuws grew up on the East Coast. She has lived in Bay County for 16 years. Her husband was born and raised in Panama City. They lived abroad in India for five years before moving back to Panama City Beach. While in New Delhi, they did a two-year language and cultural program and then focused on making YouTube videos about their lives there. She currently works in the tourist industry.

Why are you running?

“I feel like this is a good place to start.”

Seeuws has not had a political career or background and wants to use this position as a learning opportunity and a chance to get to work with the Republican party state-wide.

What are your core values and how will you represent Bay County?

“Bay County is its own unique thing.”

It is made up of military people, tourists, small business owners and other residents “who are the backbone of the community.”

What will you do to get voters to the voting booths?

She want to focus on younger voters who might feel marketed to or jaded or not care and give them a voice.

Her experience as a YouTuber has given her the expertise to reach a college-aged audience. She would also like to hold more casual social gatherings.

Is there anything about the Republican platform that you would like to see change or work on?

She wants to help bring compromise to situations.

How will you interact with those who are not conservative?

“It’s important, not to be dogmatic, but to be able to listen and to be able to understand where people are coming from.”

Seeuws said she’s not a confrontational and would much rather see people agreeing to disagree.

Meet the other candidates running for office this year.