Meet Dist. 4 Bay County Commission Candidate: Thomas Cook

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six Bay County businessmen are hoping to be the next County Commissioner from District 4. The seat opened up after former County Commissioner Keith Baker resigned after being charged in an FBI corruption scandal. The winner will fill out the two years left in Baker’s term.

Thomas Cook is a Bay County native. He has worked the last 20 years for AT&T, holding various positions in craft and management. Cook is hoping to bring a fresh perspective to the Board of County Commissioners if elected on November 3rd. Mr. Cook went ONE on ONE with News13’s Amy Hoyt to talk about his priorities if elected, why he is running for office, and the need for transparency in light of the recent FBI corruption investigation in Bay County.

You can also read more about Cook and his campaign on bayvotes.org.

This interview was recorded Friday, Oct. 2.