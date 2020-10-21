Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Meet Dist. 4 Bay County Commission candidate: Robert Wright

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six Bay County businessmen are hoping to be the next County Commissioner from District 4.  The seat opened up after former County Commissioner Keith Baker resigned after being charged in an FBI corruption scandal. The winner will fill out the two years left in Baker’s term.

Robert Wright is a former restaurant owner, a former Bay County Commissioner and currently an Arnold High School teacher.  Wright says he is the only candidate with experience and a list of accomplishments as a county commissioner.  He says opening the East Pass is a priority if elected. 

News13’s Amy Hoyt interviewed Robert Wright on September 30th

You can also read more about Wright and his campaign on bayvotes.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay County Commission Dist. 4 Candidate: Robert Wright

Towing rates increasing

United Way to help distribute CARES act funding

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Epsilon churning toward Bermuda

Floriopolis to host Ghosts in the Field

Mrs. O'preys First Grade Class

More Local News

Don't Miss