Meet Dist. 4 Bay County Commission Candidate: Paul Davis

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six Bay County businessmen are hoping to be the next County Commissioner from District 4. The seat opened up when former County Commissioner Keith Baker resigned after being charged in an FBI corruption scandal. The winner will fill out the two years left in Baker’s term.

Paul Davis is a lifelong resident of Northwest Florida. He has been a boat captain and a law enforcement officer, and is currently a local realtor.

If elected, Davis plans to work on water and sewer infrastructure needs in Bay County.

Mr. Davis went ONE on ONE with News13’s Amy Hoyt to talk about his priorities if elected, why he is running for office, and why trust is so important in this race, now more than ever.

This interview was recorded Thursday, Oct. 1.