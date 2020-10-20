Meet Dist. 4 Bay County Commission candidate: Keith Whitaker

Six Bay County businessmen are hoping to be the next County Commissioner from District 4. The seat opened up after former County Commissioner Keith Baker resigned after being charged in an FBI corruption scandal.

The winner will fill out the two years left in Baker’s term.

Keith Whitaker is a third-generation Bay County resident. He is a Credit Underwriter for Seltzer Management Group, Inc. Whitaker says he would like to hire an ethics officer as a way of overseeing county business so there are another set of eyes to review the work of county commissioners.

He says trust and transparency are important for the next county commissioner.

News13’s Amy Hoyt interviewed Keith Whitaker on October 5th

You can also read more about Whitaker and his campaign on bayvotes.org