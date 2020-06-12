Local candidates win without opposition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of 12 o’clock on Friday afternoon, local candidates have been locked into the ballot ahead of this year’s primary election on August 18.

“[It was a] successful qualifying period,” said Bay County Elections Supervisor, Mark Andersen. “The good news for everyone in Bay County is, everyone will be able to vote on something on a ballot that’ll be coming up in August.”

One of those races is Bay District Schools Superintendent, as the write-in candidate, Frank Luke, withdrew on Friday morning. As of now, Judy Vandergrift will run against Bill Husfelt.

“Apparently Mr. Luke decided not to take this challenge on at this time,” Vandergrift said. “He has some very good ideas and I’m sure that he’ll be sharing them with others later.”

Husfelt said he’s ready to campaign, even amid coronavirus challenges.

“It’s a little odd this year because you can’t go out and knock on doors and shake hands and do the normal political things you do,” he said. “But, we’ve got a full campaign planned and we’ll see what happens.”

For some candidates, like Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, the end of the qualifying period meant victory.

“I was very, very excited when I found that we were unopposed in the election,” Ford said.

Ford is one of several who will be automatically re-elected in August since they don’t have a challenger.

“I think maybe after the challenges we’ve had over the past three years maybe it doesn’t look like that attractive of a job,” Ford said, with a chuckle. “But it’s the best job in the world.”

Now, Andersen said they’re gearing up for the election; the next step is to train those who will be working the polls in August.

“We’re always looking for people to work the elections,” he said. “We’re still looking for standby’s or emergency standby’s so we have a good reserve in place.”

To learn more about working the elections in August, call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 850-784-6100.

To see a list of the local candidates running as well as those who are unopposed, click here.