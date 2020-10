Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, speaks during a campaign event for President Donald Trump at The Westin hotel in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With the presidential election just days away, supporters of both candidates are out in full force.

Lara Trump will be the headline speaker at Tuesday’s ‘Make America Great Again!’ event at Edgewater Beach Resort on Panama City Beach.

The event is set to begin at 3 P.M.

Registration for the even can be found here.