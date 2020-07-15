In Colorado, Hickenlooper outraises Gardner, lags in cash

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, then Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign reported Wednesday, July 15, 2020, a $5.2 million fundraising haul over the past three months, calling it a record for any Senate candidate in state history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign reported raising $5.2 million over the past three months and said that a record for a Colorado Senate candidate.

The campaign of his Republican opponent, Sen. Cory Gardner, said it took in $3.6 million from April 1 to June 30. But the incumbent had more than twice the cash available as did Hickenlooper — almost $10.7 million versus $4.6 million.

The reporting period includes the Democratic primary on June 30 that Hickenlooper won after a series of stumblesand he spent more than he raised in the latest reporting period.

Other Democratic hopefuls have shattered Senate fundraising records nationally.

Hickenlooper, a former presidential candidate, outraised Gardner in the first three months of the year. Gardner is seen as the most vulnerable Republican senator this year because Colorado has shifted to the left since his 2014 victory.

While Hickenlooper won the primary handily despite the gaffes, Gardner and other Republicans had begun a multimillion-dollar ad campaign against Hickenlooper before that vote, and Hickenlooper’s allies have hit back.

Democrats would need to net three seats and win the presidency to gain control of the Senate.

