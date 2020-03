Fla. (WMBB) — Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are projected to win the Florida presidential preference Democratic and Republican primaries, respectively.

Bay County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results

In Bay County, the former vice president beat Vermont senator Bernie Sanders by over 3,000 votes.

Bay County Republican Presidential Preference Primary Results

On the Republican side, incumbent Donald J. Trump beat his two primary challengers with 97 percent of the vote.

Listed below is a county-by-county breakdown of the races.

Calhoun County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results

Calhoun County Republican Presidential Preference Primary Results

Franklin County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results

Franklin County Republican Presidential Preference Primary Results

Gulf County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results

Gulf County Republican Presidential Preference Primary Results

Holmes County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results

Holmes County Republican Presidential Preference Primary Results

Jackson County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results

Jackson County Republican Presidential Preference Primary Results

Liberty County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results

Liberty County Republican Presidential Preference Primary Results

Walton County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results

Walton County Republican Presidential Preference Primary Results

Washington County Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Results